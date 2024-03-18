TCP Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $21,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $142,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.87. 79,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,967. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

