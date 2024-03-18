TCP Asset Management LLC Has $10.20 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 3.8% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.38. 129,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,765. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $45.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

