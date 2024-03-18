TCP Asset Management LLC Has $556,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.06. 4,123,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,799,926. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average of $105.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

