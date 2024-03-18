TCP Asset Management LLC Sells 10,173 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

TCP Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,173 shares during the quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $50.95 during midday trading on Monday. 627,385 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

