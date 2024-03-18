TCP Asset Management LLC Sells 18,905 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TCP Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,905 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 553,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,716. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2405 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

