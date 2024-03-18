TD Cowen Increases Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $320.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WSM. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.06.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $285.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,622. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.06 and its 200-day moving average is $186.91. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $292.40.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.