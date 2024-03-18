TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Plans $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $140.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,917. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.95 and a 200-day moving average of $132.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEL

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.