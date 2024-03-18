Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.90 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $617.32 million and $125.91 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000884 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000671 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 688,341,043 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

