Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s 3rd Largest Position

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,770 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 6.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.25. The company had a trading volume of 80,441,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,202,523. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

