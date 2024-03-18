Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.89.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.8 %

TXN opened at $172.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.67. The firm has a market cap of $157.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.