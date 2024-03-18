The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 55.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. AES has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AES will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is presently 209.09%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

