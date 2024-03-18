The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Allstate stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,636. Allstate has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $168.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of -131.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

