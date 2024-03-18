The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,842,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.55 and its 200 day moving average is $211.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

