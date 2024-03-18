The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

