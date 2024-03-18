The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target to $5.00

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.80 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on OPAL

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:OPAL traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.82. 111,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. OPAL Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth $7,816,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 52.9% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 25,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 52.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after buying an additional 943,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL)

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.