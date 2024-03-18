The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target to $5.00

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.80 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

NASDAQ:OPAL traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.82. 111,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. OPAL Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth $7,816,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 52.9% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 25,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 52.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after buying an additional 943,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

