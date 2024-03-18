The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Update

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,800 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 14th total of 3,019,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,463.5 days.
The GPT Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GPTGF remained flat at $2.91 during trading hours on Monday. The GPT Group has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.
About The GPT Group
