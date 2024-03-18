The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Short Interest Update

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE GBX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.66. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

See Also

