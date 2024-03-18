The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $373.18. The stock had a trading volume of 496,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,981. The company has a market capitalization of $371.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $385.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

