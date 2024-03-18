The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Crescent Sterling Ltd.

Crescent Sterling Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.9% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $374.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market cap of $372.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.71 and a 200-day moving average of $331.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $385.10.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

