The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KHC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.92. 8,728,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,473,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

