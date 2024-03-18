The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 0.8% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Progressive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $204.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $205.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.53.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.17.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

