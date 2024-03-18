Threshold Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.17 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $343.78 million and $23.17 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00005771 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00015027 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001559 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,078.29 or 0.99961601 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010478 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00140742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03544786 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $30,013,091.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.