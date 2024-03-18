Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$1.15.

TSE TWM opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.98. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58. The firm has a market cap of C$342.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$98,000.00. Insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

