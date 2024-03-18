TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $79.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.34 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TKO Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,121 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in TKO Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in TKO Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

