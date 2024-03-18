Todd John Stack Purchases 2,000 Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Todd John Stack bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,670.60.

Shares of TSE TA traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.83. The company had a trading volume of 695,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,705. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of C$8.47 and a one year high of C$13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$624.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 43.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.4703219 earnings per share for the current year.

TA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.80.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

