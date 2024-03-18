Tony Xu Sells 132,300 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Wednesday, January 10th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.58. 3,823,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,369. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.35. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $134.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 94.8% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DoorDash by 29.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1,801.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,894 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.