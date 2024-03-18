Tourism Holdings Limited (THL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on April 4th

Tourism Holdings Limited (ASX:THL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Tourism Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a tourism company in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company operates through New Zealand Rentals, Action Manufacturing, Tourism Group, Australia Rentals, United States Rentals, Canadian Rentals, UK/Europe Rentals, and Other segments.

