Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 5,663 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 109% compared to the average daily volume of 2,714 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Fluor Stock Up 3.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27. Fluor has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

