Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 16,706 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 372% compared to the average volume of 3,543 put options.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMLX stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. 4,222,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,372. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.66.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $28,844.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,097.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,531.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,674 shares of company stock worth $378,754. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

