Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.90 in a research report on Friday.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRZ

Transat A.T. Trading Down 3.3 %

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Shares of Transat A.T. stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of C$2.95 and a 52 week high of C$5.15. The stock has a market cap of C$145.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.77.

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.