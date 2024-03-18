Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.90 in a research report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRZ
Transat A.T. Trading Down 3.3 %
Transat A.T. Company Profile
Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Transat A.T.
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.