Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TCL.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price target on Transcontinental and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcontinental has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.83.

Transcontinental stock opened at C$14.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.00. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$10.11 and a 52 week high of C$15.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

