Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCL.A. Cormark boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price target on Transcontinental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transcontinental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.08.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TCL.A

Transcontinental Price Performance

About Transcontinental

TSE TCL.A traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.95. The company had a trading volume of 53,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,957. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$10.11 and a twelve month high of C$15.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.00.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.