Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Up 5.4%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.57 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 174,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 202,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

TGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

