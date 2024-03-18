Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Sells $134,584.77 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,408.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TNL stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 276,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

