Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Travel + Leisure has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travel + Leisure to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $224,073.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,472,682.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $716,554.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

