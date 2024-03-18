Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 42,023 shares.The stock last traded at $29.85 and had previously closed at $29.72.
Tri-Continental Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97.
Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
