Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 42,023 shares.The stock last traded at $29.85 and had previously closed at $29.72.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Institutional Trading of Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 54,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,018 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 7.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

