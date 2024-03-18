Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.51

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.51 and last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPH. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

