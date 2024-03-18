Triangle Securities Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $105.73. 3,195,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,545. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.24. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

