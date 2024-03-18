Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $2.62 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.8% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.00.

ADBE traded up $21.40 on Monday, hitting $513.86. 6,955,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

