Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 1.3% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $308.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $317.88.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

