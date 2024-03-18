Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,951 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after buying an additional 389,063 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.3 %

EA stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.48. 3,603,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,469. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $343,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,144 shares of company stock worth $5,043,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

