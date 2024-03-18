Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 147 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,607. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.18. 906,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,044. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.39 and a 200 day moving average of $229.33. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.