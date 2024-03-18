Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

C stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.63. 13,918,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,548,963. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $58.67. The company has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

