Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,542 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 70,254 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $2,223,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $127.80. 12,197,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,241,769. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $351.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.13.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

