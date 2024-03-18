Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 184,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 485,714 shares.The stock last traded at $14.80 and had previously closed at $14.80.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $687.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.79 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 42.28% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.78%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 259.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

