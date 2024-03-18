Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $27.34 on Monday. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 455.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $277,233,000 after buying an additional 791,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,123 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 218,480 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,347,423 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $93,600,000 after buying an additional 561,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 877.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 467,959 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 420,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,033 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 28,148 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

