Truist Financial Increases Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Price Target to $33.00

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRT traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 84,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.47. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $521.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Karat Packaging had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $95.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Karat Packaging by 484.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 152,207 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the third quarter valued at $1,937,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 76,497 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $1,677,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the third quarter worth about $1,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.