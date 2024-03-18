Truist Financial Increases Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Price Target to $33.00

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Karat Packaging Stock Performance
NASDAQ KRT traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 84,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.47. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $521.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.07.
Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Karat Packaging had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $95.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Karat Packaging Company Profile
Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
