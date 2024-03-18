Truist Financial Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $140.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.28.

Shares of DG traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.75. 2,723,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,691. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $12,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Dollar General by 253.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

