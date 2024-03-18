TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,414 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 0.1 %

ACN stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $374.89. 455,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,664. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $250.01 and a 1 year high of $387.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.