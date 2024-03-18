TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,795 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,318,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,795 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 5.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.97% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $66,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JAAA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 240,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,691. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.